A large sinkhole has closed a section of roadway in north Winnipeg.Winnipeg police closed the intersection at Salter Street and Inkster Boulevard Wednesday night when the sinkhole — described as "massive" in a police tweet — was discovered.The sinkhole was closed off with traffic barriers by Thursday morning, and the hole was surrounded by green spray paint.Inkster Boulevard has since reopened to traffic in both directions, but in a tweet Thursday morning, police said Salter remains closed to both north and southbound traffic at Inkster.There's been no word on what caused the sinkhole or when it might be repaired.There were no injuries reported.