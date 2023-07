According to a new study conducted by Business.com, resumes with "they/them" pronouns are more likely to be overlooked by employers. Managers shared that they were "less likely to want to contact an applicant whose resume included 'they/them' pronouns," per the study.Organizers of the study then conducted their own test in which they sent two similar resumes to 180 job postings. The only difference between the two resumes was that one contained "they/them" gender pronouns.In the age of "diversity, equity and inclusion,"However, many have pointed out some of the reasons why this might be.Back in October 2021, a Canadian transgender employee who used "they/them" pronouns was fired after complaining of their "wrong gender pronouns being used." They were then awarded $30,000 dollars after winning a discrimination complaint.TikTok has been another popular way for people to look into the minds of the "non-binary" working class, with many pointing to the aggressive attitude of those who get easily offended if their pronouns are used incorrectly.In one TikTok, a "genderfluid" actor shares that he was "misgendered" in an email three times leading to him correcting an "administrator in front of her own boss.""I've had to defend my own identity," he shared. "This creates an awkward power dynamic that could have been completely avoided," he continued in a video created to highlight "how deeply microaggressions and misgendering affect trans people in every facet of life."Transgender commentator Blaire White added her own take on the issue, sharing: "I'd imagine giving your employer the chore of addressing you in an entirely unnatural way may be a non-starter I fear."In the age of our language being completely rewritten and the LGBTQ community taking "misgendering" as an attack, it's no surprise that employers are overlooking the applicants that are already making demands before they're even hired.