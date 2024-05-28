© Win McNamee/AFP/Getty Images

"Russia deployed this new counter-space weapon into the same orbit as a US government satellite. The US has a responsibility to be ready to protect and defend [...] the space domain and ensure continuous and uninterrupted support to the Joint and Combined Force.



"Washington will continue to balance the need to protect our interests in space with our desire to preserve a stable and sustainable space environment."

"I don't think we should be responding to every fake coming from Washington. The Russian space program is developing 'smoothly' and includes launches of spacecraft for various purposes, including those that solve the issues of strengthening our defense capabilities.



"However, Moscow consistently opposes the deployment of strike weapons in low-Earth orbit. The Americans may say whatever they want, but Russia's policy [on the issue] will not change. If the US really wanted to achieve security in space, the US would have reconsidered its destructive approach and accepted Russia's proposal to develop a treaty on the prevention of an arms race in outer space."

Russia has placed a satellite in orbit that is likely capable of attacking US spacecraft, Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder has claimed.Ryder told journalists during a briefing on Tuesday.According to assessments by the Pentagon, the craft in question ishe said. Its characteristics resemble those of "counter-space payloads" deployed by Russia from 2019 and 2022, the spokesman stated.Adding that the Pentagon will be monitoring the spacecraft, Ryder said:The US was among the seven nations that voted against the proposal.Moscow confirmed that a"in the interests of the Russian Defense Ministry." No further details were released about the satellite carried by the rocket.