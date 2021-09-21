© CC BY-SA 4.0 / José Furtado

Russia already has deployed in low-earth orbit a "nesting doll" satellite armed with a weapon that can destroy US satellites vital for communications, command and control and precision targeting, Space Force Commander General John Raymond said on Tuesday.Raymond told the Air Force Association (AFA) Air Space Cyber Conference at National Harbor in the US state of Maryland. "It denies our ability to leverage space as a force multiplier."Raymond claimed the satellite is designed like a Russian "nesting doll," with an outer casing that opens up to reveal an inner satellite shell and that shell also opens to reveal a weapon that can fire at and destroy US orbiting satellites from a safe distanceHe went on to posit that the satellite is targeted at destroying US space assetsthat US military officials interpreted as a show of force, published reports said.Russia has given no credence to the claims that the satellite system was offensive in nature.