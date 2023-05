© Darren Jack



Standard fell 'significantly short'

Suspended after TV show appearance

'Psychologically damaging' for children

Joshua Sutcliffe, a Christian who also spoke out against gay marriage, says he is 'devastated' by ruling finding him guilty of misconduct.A Christian teacher has been banned from the profession for "misgendering" a pupil in a case believed to be the first of its kind in the UK Joshua Sutcliffe, 33, was ruled by the Teaching Regulation Authority (TRA) to have failed to treat a pupil with "dignity and respect". He was also found to have failed to protect the pupil's wellbeing when he did not use the preferred pronouns of a girl who identified as a boy A complaint against the teacher for showing pupils at a different school a video which contained "inappropriate comments", including that a growing problem in today's society was that men were not masculine enough, was also upheld."The panel was satisfied that the conduct of Mr Sutcliffe fell significantly short of the standard of behaviour expected of a teacher," the TRA ruling stated, and he was therefore guilty of unacceptable professional conduct.A decision on whether to impose a ban on behalf of Gillian Keegan, the Education Secretary, lay with Alan Meyrick, the TRA's decision maker.Head teachers have warned that without official guidance, schools are working "in a vacuum" A Whitehall source said that the guidance will reflect the interim findings of the Cass review, an NHS-commissioned report by paediatrician Dr Hilary Cass.Mr Sutcliffe was the subject of a disciplinary hearing at The Cherwell School in 2017 after the transgender pupil's parent complained that he was misgendering her child.While Mr Sutcliffe showed some level of insight and remorse regarding the effect of his actions on pupils, this was limited and "fell significantly short of the level expected by the panel," the TRA said.He can apply for the ban to be removed in 2025.Mr Sutcliffe said on Monday that he was "devastated" by the ruling. He plans to appeal and is being supported by the Christian Legal Centre.A spokesman for the Department for Education said: "We do not comment on specific cases or individuals."More broadly, the Education Secretary is working closely with the minister for women and equalities to support schools in relation to children who are questioning their gender , following calls from schools, teachers, and parents."This guidance will clarify schools' legal position and the importance of involving parents when making any decisions relating to their child."