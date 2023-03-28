One chilly Monday morning I spotted, among the throng of pupils flooding into the playground, one of our male students standing alone, wearing a skirt.This quiet, gentle teenager had few friends and was known to teachers at the secondary school where I taught because he had been suffering from anorexia.I remember looking at this painfully thin, awkward 14-year-old in his ill-fitting school skirt and thinking:The truth is that it struck a chord with me. I could sympathise because I had been where he was — a gay boy attending a single-sex school — back in the late 1990s. I know the pain, misery and isolation that came with it.My rude introduction came when I stumbled into a minefield by deciding to start an LGBT club for pupils.I'd had no intention of getting involved in anything 'LGBT' when I joined the school. I'd never been to a Pride march or felt the need to shout about being a gay man. To me, my sexuality was just a fact of life.But in my new role as a teacher I didn't hide the fact I was gay — and some students began confiding in me that they were suffering homophobic bullying. Some were even self-harming because of it.I believed that an LGBT club could be a way to offer them a 'safe space' to be themselves. And the mother of one of the girls who was self-harming agreed.Child protection and safeguarding laws required that I contact the school's 'safeguarding office' about my plan, which I did. And I told them whenever I had a conversation in which a child disclosed something personal.With the consent of the headmaster, the club began meeting in my classroom every Monday after school. From the start, it was well-attended, with 20 to 25 students turning up. I felt positive I could quell their anxieties.What on earth was going on?I was completely out of my depth. From the outset, the students aged 11 to 18 were already steeped in 'gender-identity theory!'Many were frustrated that they had to wait until they were old enough to start treatment.I had teenagers explaining to me the meaning of dozens of identities I had never heard of. In one bizarre incident, a Year 8 girl came along and said very seriously: 'Sir I have something to tell you: I'm demisexual.'They attended the group and sat glowering at me, talking conspiratorially among themselves.When I suggested that their attitude was counterproductive and unnecessary, they scowled even more. Of course, this knowledge was passed on to the younger kids.I have since learned that websites frequented by youngsters who identify as trans call this approach of shutting people out as 'going no-contact'. Throughout this period, I was a committed 'trans ally'. I thought affirming these children in the genders they claimed to be was the right thing to do.Even now, though, I fear that if I had done anything else, there would have been detrimental consequences, and I still do — which is why I feel I can't write under my real name.I know teachers in other schools who have lost their jobs because they 'misgendered' pupils.This culture of blind affirmation was laid bare in the instance of one disturbed girl at the school who had been self-harming. She initially said she was a lesbian and started using 'they/them' pronouns.She then announced that she identified as 'non-binary' and cut her hair off to look more male. A month later, she said she was now a 'boy'.She continued to cut herself, regularly coming to school with her arms in bandages.As time went on, it became clear there were a number of commonalities among the young people who were identifying as transgender.It became noticeable that one of the key influences when they made this transition was the BBC television programme RuPaul's Drag Race, which was hugely popular among the children.Many of the students appeared to equate the flamboyant drag queens on the show with their idea of being a woman.However, many were just struggling to live up to the hypersexualised body standards expected of boys and girls — images of which are constantly beamed into their phones via social media.The children who claimed to be non-binary or trans were usually effeminate boys or boyish girls. They were definitely not at the top of the school's social hierarchy.Clearly, there have always been neglectful parents; there has always been a hierarchy of kids in schools; and there have always been teenagers who struggle more during adolescence than others.They are then told that it is possible to change their body to match how they 'feel'.Of course, gender dysphoria is real; some children, when they reach puberty, really do realise they do not fit the sex they were born into. But we need to be careful before rushing any child into becoming a medical patient who requires regular hormone injections with unclear long-term side-effects and even irreversible gender-reassignment surgery.In my view, these anxieties can be exacerbated by the influence of external LGBT groups such as the transgender charity Mermaids.She entered the classroom and began asking the children whether the school had been 'affirming them', before asking them whether their desired pronouns were being used and whether they felt their parents were doing a good job at supporting them.In many cases, parents are just as shut out as teachers. They, too, fear being labelled transphobic if they question their child's wishes.It's a vicious cycle.Having spoken to parents and friends, I don't think the public understands the grip gender ideology has on our schoolchildren.I was just as naive two years ago. But, having seen the scale of the problem, I feel I have a duty to raise the alarm for the sake of all those children who may be making a grave and permanent mistake.HARRY'S surname has been changed.