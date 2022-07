Colorado Public School teacher Phil Vagos was forced to undergo gender ideology re-education training after providing detransition information to a student. The Daily Caller reports that in May of 2021, Vagos received an email from one of his students, a biological female who identifies as transgender, asking for "an extended semester" in order to pass the class. Vagos helped the student attain a passing grade by removing some "zero credit assignments" and closed the email exchange with a cautionary note about the transgender trend that has captured many of America's youth."In any event, please forgive my presumptuousness on my part regarding this issue. But I am a firm believer in making fully informed decisions ... especially when they may completely and permanently alter one's life," the teacher continued.Some states have started to push back on this phenomenon, such as Florida through their Parental Rights in Education bill.Vagos wasn't immediately reprimanded, but a few other incidents forced the school to take action. A student complained that Vagos, who says he is a "fairly outspoken conservative," was actually too conservative for their school.Because Vagos called transgenderism a "trend" and said he wanted his student to make "fully informed decisions ... especially when they may completely and permanently alter one's life,"A letter from Jefferson County Public Schools said that Vargo could no longer use the word "trend" when discussing transgender ideology, adding that "your response to this student and the provision of this link imparts a lack of support and reduces a student's self-identification as being transgendered as a 'trend' rather than something real the student is experiencing."The number of youth in America who identify as transgender has skyrocketed in recent years. While gender dysphoria was once attributed as the cause for the statistical minority of people who thought they were born the wrong sex, the recent epidemic has been more accurately called a social contagion . Radical gender ideology has been targeted at American kids in a wide variety of ways, from drag queen story hour to federal legislation to, most pervasively , the school