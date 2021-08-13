© REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

© Daily Wire

The second-largest school district in Colorado has reportedly informed teachers to use a "gender unicorn" to understand transgender students andif their children are showing gender confusion at school.Jefferson County Public School district is using a toolkit called 'Toolkit for Supporting Transgender & Gender Expansive/Nonconforming Students' to educate teachers on how to handle the thorny issue of gender confusion among students.In this guide for educators is a "gender unicorn" - picture below - that helps to explain the differences between "gender identity," "gender expression," "sex assigned at birth" - and the appropriate pronouns to use - as well as physical and emotional attraction preferences."In some cases, notifying parents/guardians carries risks for the student, such as being kicked out of the home," the guide reads. It says that prior to notifying parents or guardians in these cases, the school staff should "work closely with the student to assess the degree, if any, the parent/guardian will be involved in the process" and must "consider the health, well-being, and safety of the student in transition."The debate over school policies regarding transgender students has grown heated across the country as more school districts have taken action.The public quitting was accompanied by dozens of other passionate speeches for and against the new school policies - protesters were also against critical race theory being taught - and followed a June board meeting where things got so heated, the event was shut down and two were arrested for participating in an "unlawful assembly" as they demonstrated against the policies.