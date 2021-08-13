Jefferson County Public School district is using a toolkit called 'Toolkit for Supporting Transgender & Gender Expansive/Nonconforming Students' to educate teachers on how to handle the thorny issue of gender confusion among students.
In this guide for educators is a "gender unicorn" - picture below - that helps to explain the differences between "gender identity," "gender expression," "sex assigned at birth" - and the appropriate pronouns to use - as well as physical and emotional attraction preferences.
Approaching parents is appropriate "at the elementary level," the packet reportedly reads. For older students, however, it claims it is in the benefit of the well-being of the student to consider not involving their parents.
"In some cases, notifying parents/guardians carries risks for the student, such as being kicked out of the home," the guide reads. It says that prior to notifying parents or guardians in these cases, the school staff should "work closely with the student to assess the degree, if any, the parent/guardian will be involved in the process" and must "consider the health, well-being, and safety of the student in transition."
Other guidance put forth includes retiring the requirement for girls to wear dresses and ties for boys at choir events. Boys and girls should also not be identified by their gender, but rather by their "voice part" for choir (meaning bass, alto, etc.). They should also be able to use the bathroom and play on the sports teams that coincide with their chosen gender "consistently asserted at school," rather than the one assigned at birth.
The debate over school policies regarding transgender students has grown heated across the country as more school districts have taken action. A fifth-grade teacher went viral this week at a Virginia school district hearing on a draft measure requiring teachers to affirm students' chosen genders by taking the microphone and quitting on the spot over education leaders pushing "highly politicized agendas on our most vulnerable constituents, our children."
Comment: See: Virginia teacher resigns at school board meeting, denounces 'highly politicized agendas'
The public quitting was accompanied by dozens of other passionate speeches for and against the new school policies - protesters were also against critical race theory being taught - and followed a June board meeting where things got so heated, the event was shut down and two were arrested for participating in an "unlawful assembly" as they demonstrated against the policies.
our children will become prey
to all the pedophiles and goblins
inside
and outside of school.
They are using the "soft" method of grooming.
"It's our little secret"
The other most common method of grooming is direct and/or indirect threats to the victims.
Can you imagine allowing people you do not really know and cannot trust to direct and
guide your child in this manner?
This abomination together with critical race theory makes for a psychologically
pathological combination with which to confuse and divide our children;
within themselves and from each other.
Will you tolerate it to avoid confrontation?
I pray that parents rise up and protect their children
and do NOT direct any of their anger or frustration on them.
Our children are the hope of the future.
I pray they have one that is far better than the present social convulsion.