A Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) teacher in Virginia resigned in front of the school board Tuesday, stating in a defiant and emotional speech that she refused to continue pushing their "highly politicized agendas."A spokesperson told Fox News: "LCPS does not comment on personnel matters." However, multiple teachers have told Fox News that they felt intimidated about potentially opposing the school's so-called equity trainings.A spokesperson previously told Fox News that LCPS "has stated , consistently, that it does not condone the actions of employees - or anyone - who would target fellow members of the community for expressing their viewpoint."Free-speech issues have become prominent in the county, where teacher Tanner Cross was suspended after refusing to "affirm that a biological boy can be a girl and vice versa."While the county has denied teaching the controversial ideology, its officials have acknowledged CRT influences their work."In explaining LCPS' equity priorities, it might be helpful to state what they are not. They are not an effort to indoctrinate students and staff into a particular philosophy or theory. What they are is an effort to provide a welcoming, inclusive, affirming environment for all students," said then-Interim Superintendent Scott Ziegler."LCPS' work on equity is a journey that requires the commitment of staff at all levels. I feel the staff's work, which has been sustained, honest and undertaken in good faith, has been misrepresented recently by some members of the public," he added.