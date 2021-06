There are two sides to the debate over transgender ideology and critical gender theory as regards children. The primary narrative that we hear from nearly all cultural outlets — from films and television shows to news stories and children's books — is that there is only one correct treatment for a gender dysphoric child. But there is another side that is emerging, a narrative voiced by people who underwent gender transition as teens who find, upon reaching adulthood, that their dysphoria was not solved by exacerbated by medical gender transition.Why hasn't the medical community considered that medical treatment intended to change a child's reproductive system may not be care, but is instead a form of harm? Why haven't there been long-term studies to evaluate the efficacy of prescribing cross-sex hormones to teens, or to understand the long-term impact of so-called puberty blockers?Why, instead, is the medical community, a community that has routinely barred grown women from undergoing voluntary hysterectomies, so sure that children can alter their bodies — for life — based on the fleeting whims and fancies of youth?In the trans debate , the loudest messaging is the one that instructs parents to affirm and celebrate a child's alternative gender selection. Yet through conversations with doctors, parents, activists, and adults who sought out medical treatment for gender dysphoria , "Trans Mission" reveals how insidious the concept of trans-affirming care is."Trans Mission" posits that much of the medical community is backing the medical transition of children against any long term evidence that suggests kids who aren't affirmed will kill themselves. Yet, that is what the public is told. Further, kids are told by affirming doctors how to get their parents to go along with their wishes — threaten suicide. Gender transition is sold as the ultimate and only cure.The result of the debate has been announced by trans rights advocates before arguments have been fully aired. On the side of trans activists are major corporations, the US and Canadian governments, Hollywood celebrities, Twitter, Facebook, Amazon, the publishing industry, and the medical-industrial complex.That all of those entities are in agreement is not evidence that their conclusion is necessarily a moral good. The messaging from all cultural sectors has become so successful, in part, because of the way the potential for debate has been effectively silenced. By equating the debate around transitioning as hateful and bigoted, trans activists have not only silenced their detractors but deafening their advocates. This will only serve to harm children.