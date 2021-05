Trans activists online are outraged at a recent 60 Minutes segment that dove into the world of "detransitioners", people who decide after transitioning that they've made a grave mistake and attempt to reverse what they've done to their bodies. In the episode, Leslie Stahl interviewed a woman by the name of Grace Lidinsky-Smith who underwent hormone replacement therapy and surgery including removal of her breasts. Her attempt to transition to a man was fueled, in her own words, partly by her desire to live an "easier" life.Activist and ACLU lawyer Chase Strangio expressed his outrage, stating:GLAAD also made a statement:So what exactly is harmful about highlighting the stories of detransitioners? Why is it so controversial that activists are condemning it with such passion? As a trans woman and YouTuber myself, I have always gone out of my way to platform and highlight stories of regret and detransition I think they are just as valuable and worthy of an audience as stories of transition success.Transition is an incredibly serious, but often politicized and infantilized process that is not like the flip of a light-switch. It is important that all aspects of trans discourse are on the table and allowed to be discussed freely. Censorship of this topic will only lead to more detransitioners, not less.