Society's Child
Church of Sweden announces that it is "Trans"
Summit News
Tue, 18 May 2021 04:39 UTC
Whatever that means.
The Church of Sweden represents Europe's largest Lutheran denomination and the letter was published on the Västerås diocese's official website.
"We write to you from a church that is also trans. A church is made up of people. People are different. We have confirmees, employees, churchwardens, elected representatives, non-profits, and other parishioners who define themselves as trans people. The church also consists of trans people. Therefore, the church could be described as trans," the letter said.
The letter then decried the fact that some feminists are trying to protect female spaces from biological men, such as female sports or changing rooms, for which they are often denounced as TERFs (trans exclusionary radical feminists) by LGBT campaigners.
"This contributes to the normalisation of trans hate," asserts the letter, betraying total ignorance for the fact that LGBT rhetoric is now embraced and amplified by every major cultural institution, transnational corporation and government entity in the west.
"We believe in a church and a God who welcome people beyond power, national boundaries, ethnicity, sexual orientation, sex and gender identity. A humanity in all the colours of the rainbow, absolutely amazing and infinite in its diversity. We are different and that is good. And God saw that it was good", the letter concludes.
This is by no means the first time that the Church of Sweden has professed its 'woke' credentials.
In 2019, the Church of Sweden in Malmo rang its bells across the city in support of Greta Thunberg and her climate strike.
This occurred after the Church of Sweden had literally proclaimed Greta to be "Jesus's Successor" (no, that's not a joke, it actually happened).
Meanwhile, churches in high migrant 'no go zones' across Sweden continue to be attacked and set on fire on a regular basis, but that doesn't appear to be as much of a pressing issue as transgenderism or global warming.
