The obsession of many Western Christian leaders with "inclusivity" has brought sexual politics and its activists into the church,The decline in membership of the Church of Sweden should accelerate this Advent thanks to one place of worship in Malmo deciding it needed to enhance its woke credentials despite the risk of upsetting Christians elsewhere.On the first day of the Christmas season, and try not to simply raise your eyebrows yet, it chose to unveil its new altarpiece, a homoerotic painting depicting black and white gays and lesbians cavorting naked. Oh, and the work is by Elisabeth Ohlson Wallin, herself a lesbian in case there was any doubt about her allegiances.Of course the Church of Sweden thinks this is brilliant.Church leaders extoll the virtues of the new altarpiece as a sign of inclusion, allowing more people to identify their position within this particular branch of Christianity.And this is the crazy bit.While there are some who will still pronounce Leviticus 18:22 "You shall not lie with a male as with a woman; it is an abomination," as their reason, and it has to be said, their right, for choosing to be offended, many others will see this for what it really is, the politics of identity activists crossing the church threshold, barging up the central aisle and declaiming: "Look at me, I'm LGBT!" from the pulpit while waving a big rainbow flag.Needless to say,You get the self-righteousness of the Church of Sweden, insisting on inclusivity, whenChristianity is at such a crucial point that no one is turned away. "Whoever comes to me I will never drive away" (John 6:37). And that has always been the understanding. Turn no one away.When the LGBT community asks why it suffers from such a negative perspective in the Bible, it is important to explain that while those stories and interpretations were written 2,000 years ago, most modern Christians don't really care about your bedroom preferences or your sexual identity.In fact,because for those international Christian organisations trying to understand how measles can kill more than 5,000 people in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2019, for those national Christian organisations fighting homelessness on the streets of one of the largest Western capital cities in the world, and for those local Christian organisations collecting tinned food to feed the poor and elderly who cannot afford to feed themselves this winter in the UK, sexual politics are irrelevant.For them, an LGBT stunt draws short-term attention, virtue signals to the whole world, and brings identity politics to the fore once again, exactly where these "modernisers" want it.The thing is, that may not be what those seeking a lasting connection with the Christian faith are after and the insistent clamour about "inclusivity" is having the reverse of the desired effect. Do followers of Jesus really want to pray in a church whose sacred spaces are decorated by an interracial orgy, with a serpent depicted as a "transsexual woman"?