Society's Child
School board meeting cut short, parent arrested after fiery speech on CRT, transgender policy
National Review
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 09:12 UTC
The proposal in question, known as policy proposal 8040, would require teachers to use a child's preferred gender pronouns. The board closed public comments at its meeting on Tuesday night after multiple interruptions by residents in the crowd.
After several speakers voiced support for the proposal, a woman who said she was the mother of a transgender student was booed after saying "hate" was "dripping from the followers of Jesus in this room." The board called a five-minute recess and said public comments would be closed if any additional disturbance were made.
After other residents spoke both in favor and against the proposal, former state senator Dick Black criticized the board over its alleged backing of the policies as well as critical race theory. Residents cheered Black, prompting the board to close public comments by a vote of 9-0.
Parents began singing the "Star-Spangled Banner" after comments were closed.
IP Parents and vid
Police then declared an unlawful assembly, arresting one person and issuing a summons for trespassing to another.
DC Parents and vid
The controversy in the district began when an elementary-school teacher, Byron "Tanner" Cross, objected to the proposal to refer to students by their preferred pronouns, saying doing so would be "against my religion." Cross was placed on paid leave shortly after his comments, and he sued the district to be reinstated. A Virginia district judge granted a temporary injunction to Cross, ordering the district to reinstate him.
Comment: Gender protocol and CRT solicited strong reactions from parents and faculty - countered with reprimands, recriminations and arrests:
Critics say teaching history through a race-based lens is overly divisive and inappropriate for children. Concerned parents in Loudoun were also expressing outrage over a new policy that would outline and protect the rights of transgender students in the district.Loudoun County gives warning there is much more to come as society continues to divide and unravel over new rules and hot button policies."The Loudoun County School Board ended the public comment section of its June 22 meeting on a unanimous vote after Chair Brenda L. Sheridan repeatedly warned the attendees in the Board Room that loud public demonstrations violated the decorum of the meeting," the board said in a statement. "Sheridan had previously, and repeatedly, warned the public after introducing the public comment section with a reading of [the policy]. Earlier the chair recessed the School Board meeting for five minutes due to disruptions before the unanimous vote to end public comment was taken."School officials ended public commenting after concerned parents yelled over speakers and protesters disrupted the proceedings.
R.C.