O:H header
While the corporate news is silent on the issue, alternative news sources have been reporting on the disturbing data coming out of Israel regarding the Pfizer Covid vaccine causing a large increase in reported deaths. An analysis done by Dr. Hervé Seligmann and Haim Yativ had them conclude that Pfizer's shot causes "mortality hundreds of times greater in young people compared to mortality from coronavirus, and dozens of times more in the elderly." In other words, the cure is worse than the disease - by a long shot. The authors referred to this as "a new Holocaust".

And Israel isn't the only country with data like this coming to light. The British enclave of Gibraltar, home to 33 thousand residents jumped to the worst Covid-19 mortality in the world after introducing the Pfizer vaccine, jumping from merely 9 deaths to almost 100. Similar patterns are emerging from the UAE, Jordan and even the UK, which showed a 48% rise in infections after the first dose of Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines.

Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we dig in to the implications of these killer vaccines - are we staring down the barrel of a new Holocaust?


For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:

♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f

And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing

Running Time: 00:38:09

Download: MP3 — 34.9 MB