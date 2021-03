© Reuters / Liege360



Anti-lockdown protest meets heavy police response in The Hague





Riot police fire tear gas at protesters as Lebanon's currency falls to new record low

Vehicle carrying Argentina's president attacked by angry protesters





China demands end to violence and looting of its factories in Myanmar

A protest against police brutality in Liege, Belgium has spiraled into clashes and looting, afterwho went on to wreck the city center, police said.Demonstrators took to the streets of the eastern Belgian city on Saturdayby police earlier this week. The march was peaceful until a group of rowdy youth joined in, and then spread through the city center, wreaking havoc.Anti-lockdown protests have continued in the Netherlands, with scores of people taking to the streets of The Hague to condemn the government's coronavirus policies. The protest has been met with a forceful police response.Hundreds of anti-government protesters gathered in The Hague on Sunday on the eve of the country's general election, which is set to span over three days in order to avoid large crowds gathering at the voting stations as a precaution against the coronavirus.Violent protests erupted across Lebanon on Saturday after the country's currency plummeted to a new record low, amidof its value in recent months and slid to a record new low on Saturday, falling to 12,500 pounds to the US dollar on the black market, though the official rate remains at roughly 1,500 pounds to the dollar.In response, there wasPresident Alberto Fernandez got up-close and personal with Argentinian protesters as he visited a community center in the southern province of Chubut., according to local media. The fire has destroyed multiple vehicles and dozens of homes.Fernandez was confronted by dozens of protesters as he left the community center and tried to get into a van waiting for him. The vehicle was surrounded by people who pounded on the windows and pelted the president's motorcade with various projectiles, footage from the scene shows.The protest was not directly linked to the recent wildfires or the government's handling of them., according to local media reports.At least 38 protesters and one police officer were killed in Myanmar on Sunday, with most casualties reported in the city of Yangon where demonstrators set Chinese-financed factories on fire, a local advocacy group said.The figures provided by the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), according to AAPP.China's embassy in Myanmar complained earlier that Beijing-owned factories in the Hlaingthaya district "were looted and destroyed" during the protests. "Many Chinese staff were injured and trapped," it said in a Facebook post, describing the events as "very severe."Anti-Chinese sentiment has been on the rise among demonstrators over what they see as a lack of condemnation of the coup from Beijing, especially compared to the West, part of which has already sanctioned the military government.