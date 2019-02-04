Now into its FOURTH month, the Yellow Vest protest movement in France shows no signs of going away. Despite some financial concessions from Macron's government to French workers, the popular cry remains On ne lache rien! ("We're not letting go"). This weekend, French security forces were again directed by the government to violently suppress the protests in Paris and other major cities.On this episode of NewsReal, French SOTT editor Pierre Lescaudron joins us to discuss the deeper historical, economic and cultural reasons behind the persistence of this movement, and why the French establishment is so vehemently opposed to it.01:17:05