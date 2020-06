© Reuters / Jeenah Moon

e know that forced confinement triggers all kinds of sensory responses that result in stress systems firing on all cylinders, lockdowns should be a last resort

Riots Are A Predictable Part Of Quarantine

Nicole Fisher is the founder and President of Health & Human Rights Strategies, a health care and human rights-focused advising firm in Washington, D.C.

What's happening around the globe is both new and old. While SARS-CoV-2 is new, pandemics and the effects of infectious disease are as old as mankind. And when we think about how to grapple with the situation in front of us,- because this is about far more than a pandemic, it's about humans. Specifically, human behavior.One of the greatest challenges facing leaders today is determining just how to control the spread of a virus, while not having control over millions (globally billions) of autonomous individuals. Local, state, and federal government are having to make decisions daily (even hourly) about how many restrictions to place on the American people. And very different approaches . But as they consider strong restrictions and forced quarantines,How can leaders balance the destruction of viral transmission, without destruction of the human spirit and liberties?A quarantine is "a state, period, or place of isolation in which people or animals that have arrived from elsewhere or been exposed to infectious or contagious disease are placed."and, in most mass quarantine cases, those in quarantine are not consulted or engaged in the decision-making process.There is also outrage that accompanies the gained knowledge that in almost all cases, the resources needed are not available - as it is difficult to prepare for the unknown. survival mode. At this point you'll have an almost uncontrollable response that either tells you to stand your ground and fight, or turn and run from the danger.Given that we no longer are facing down lions on a day-to-day basis, our survival triggers can be activated by things like being locked down. And, geographic proximity to others in a similar situation, and a shared purpose and intensity. That is to say, riots are not a mindless mob as often depicted.When Italy signed an unprecedented containment decree less than two weeks ago, the details were leaked hours before the announcement. The result,. Taking the virus with them, andThose already stripped of their freedoms believed they were being locked in to die.About 70,000 people woke up one morning to find themselves blockaded into their poor area - including checkpoints and a buffer zone according to NPR reporters on site. But, violence, and inevitably - the spread of Ebola. Their rage was both predictable and reasonable as they saw it. Injustice was being done, and others were likely deciding who lived and died.that resulted in many deaths including the murder of the Archbishop., as people were unsure of the source of the infectious disease, but believed city and national government officials were withholding the truth from them and leaving them to die.The lessons learned from history should not be forgotten today. Human beings do not do well in prison - and in the face of real or perceived inequality, are quick to enter into a fight or flight response. Many will predictably view lockdowns and quarantines as punishment and imprisonment. And