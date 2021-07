© REUTERS/Sergio Perez



To disagree with this does not make you a transphobe.

Spain's loony left thinks it's in Europe's vanguard on gender identity, but allowing youngsters to self-determine without a medical diagnosis lets them make life-changing choices before they've even finished puberty.The approval of a draft law in Spain to allow children as young as 14 to change their legal gender without a medical diagnosis is a wildly irresponsible, politically charged and ill-considered move that fails those vulnerable youngsters who most need protection. It bestows what is a life-changing decision with the same level of gravitas as buying a bus ticket.Maybe not all those Spanish 14-year-olds who choose to change their name and sex on an ID card will transition, but the medical professionals who deal with gender identity issues around the world are certainly encouraged not to deny any individual's perception of themselves.Clearly, that approach has fed into the liberal-left narrative around gender self-determination - and not just in Spain - and the irritatingly illogical mantra that "trans women are women", as declared by UK activist organisation Stonewall, but the adult debate over gender theory is not what we are looking at here.The ruse that gender theorists use is to unhitch the idea of gender from birth sex. Their argument contends that a doctor can't differentiate a boy or a girl by glancing at genitalia - instead, it's what's inside the baby's head that determines true gender. This is the central tenet of their argument - and I'm afraid it's nonsense.This is the sort of consequence that can arise, so playing fast and free with gender is not something that politicians looking for a poll boost should ever consider, particularly when youngsters are in the mix.Let's face it, if 14-year-old children are really equipped to make these life-changing decisions, then why not allow them to make the other big decisions in life, such as voting, driving or taking out a mortgage?Just because countries like Denmark, Portugal, Norway, Malta and Argentina allow gender self-determination without a diagnosis of gender dysphoria doesn't signal the start of a race to the bottom, and certainly doesn't put Spain "in the vanguard of Europe" over the rights of LGBTI people, as Justice Minister Juan Carlos Campo boasted.The debate swirling around gender theory is raging not only in Spain, but also in the UK and the USA, where it has been challenged by alarmed parents and experts who face continual pressure to meekly acquiesce to little Alfonso's demands he be sent to school in a dress or risk standing accused of breaching supposed trans rights.It might make you gender critical, but that's not a bad thing and, thanks to a recent UK tribunal hearing , it's even a protected philosophical belief here. Feel free to wear it as a badge of honour and, if you have kids, then let them know where you stand.One day - who knows? - they might thank you.Damian Wilson is a UK journalist, ex-Fleet Street editor, financial industry consultant and political communications special advisor in the UK and EU.