The Supreme Court on Monday declined an appeal from a Virginia school board in a long-running battle over bathroom access, effectively handing a victory to transgender student Gavin Grimm.The move came in an unsigned order, with two of the court's more conservative justices, Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, indicating they would have taken up the appeal.LGBTQ rights advocates hailed the court's move on Monday."Everyone has the right to high-quality, public education without the fear of being discriminated against simply for being brave enough to show up as you truly are," said Alphonso David, president of the Human Rights Campaign.