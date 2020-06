extends to sexual

orientation

as well

the court's ruling

"usurps the role of Congress,

" codifying the Equality Act's provisions without any debate

The Supreme Court has extended employment protections to gay, lesbian and transgender employees, and tossed out landmark border control and gun rights cases, all seen as massive setbacks for US conservatives.Many Republicans have long held that despite the liberal bias of the media and the left-wing activism dominating the streets, their real power came from their hold over the US judicial branch.Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) is one of these Republicans, and was willing to place his political career on the line to hold the late Justice Antonin Scalia's seat open during the last months of the Obama administration, so he could replace Scalia with a suitably right-leaning judge once President Donald Trump took office.On Monday, Scalia's replacementin a surprise 6-3 decision. The six justices ruled that the 1964 Civil Rights Act's prohibition of discrimination based on "sex"Gorsuch's opinion was clear: nobody may be fired for "traits or actions" that would not be "questioned in members of a different sex."LGBT advocates cheered the decision, and one would think that most conservatives would accept a simple ban on unjust dismissals. However, dissenting Justice Samuel Alito argued that the decision could have far-reaching consequences.Alito argued that by conflating "sex" with "sexual orientation and gender identity" in an employment statute, similar laws surrounding issues of "sex" will be interpreted the same.Democrats have thus far failed to pass the Equality Act , a piece of legislation that would grant these provisions. Joining Alito in dissent, Justice Brett Kavanaugh claimed thatConservative commentators seethed at Gorsuch for siding with his liberal colleagues, accusing him ofto quote pundit Michael Knowles.The Right's losses weren't limited to the LGBT decision., including magazine capacity limits and handgun carry bans.Furthermore,. Trump has previously called these laws "deadly and unconstitutional," and claimed that the Golden State "provides safe harbor to some of the most vicious and violent offenders on Earth."Altogether,The consensus among the commentariat is that Monday's verdicts have given liberals a decisive victory, one whose consequences will outlast Trump's presidency, whether he wins in November or not.The president himself greeted the decision with resignation, telling reporters at the White House that he'll "live with the decision because they have so ruled."