New Zealand has been accused of undermining female athletics after tapping trans weightlifter Laurel Hubbard for the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo, with some even describing the decision as outright cheating.The New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) CEO Kereyn Smith said that Hubbard met the requirements to compete in the international games, and stressed that New Zealand's team has a "strong culture of... inclusion and respect for all." Smith acknowledged that the decision was controversial, stating that "human rights" must be balanced with "fairness on the field of play" when it comes to gender identity in sports.However, many took issue with the assertion that New Zealand had carefully weighed all the relevant factors before inviting Hubbard to compete.Save Women's Sports Australia, which campaigns to keep female sports 'fair' in Australia and New Zealand, accused the IOC of "betraying" women.Others simply accused New Zealand of "cheating" by adding Hubbard to their team."How the hell did the world get to this point? What happened to logic and common sense?" asked one exasperated observer.Some took the position that Hubbard's participation in the Tokyo Games was the inevitable result of "feminists" undermining their own interests, and noted the irony that female spaces are "being taken over by men.""They will soon say trans women are employing patriarchy in female spaces," a commenter predicted The athlete said in a statement she was "humbled" by the outpouring of support that she has received from her fellow New Zealanders.Hubbard's qualifications for the Olympics has been part of an ongoing debate over transgender athletes competing in women's events. Last month, Mark House, a US attorney and International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) technical official, argued that the New Zealander should not be allowed to participate in the Tokyo Games, but said that anger over her qualifying for the Olympics should be placed on the IOC, and not on the athlete herself.