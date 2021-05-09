© Reuters

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte approved legislation Friday barring transgender youth from participating on sports teams that correspond with their gender identity.The bill generated a heated debate in Montana's GOP-controlled state legislature prior to its passage in April. Lawmakers eventually passed the bill alongside an amendment that would void the law if the government withheld federal funding in response to the ban and state efforts to appeal failed.President Biden signed an executive order in January calling on public schools to allow transgender athletes to participate on sports teams that align with their gender identity. The order signaled that schools that do not comply could lose their federal funding under Title IX, which bars sex-based discrimination.Montana is one of more than 20 states that have considered or already enacted legislation on transgender athlete participation in youth sports. Similar measures have passed in Mississippi and Tennessee, among other states.The state bills have triggered a heated national debate. Critics of the legislation argue the laws are discriminatory, while proponents say they are meant to prevent unfair competition in girl's and women's sports.In April, the NCAA suggested in a statement that it could remove championship events from states that pass laws limiting transgender athlete participation on sports teams.The Associated Press contributed to this report.