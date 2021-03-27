© Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe



Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has signed into law a bill that would ban transgender women athletes from participating on girls' and women's sports teams, he announced Thursday evening.Similar bills have been filed in more than 20 states, and Arkansas is the second to sign one into law, following Mississippi.In announcing his decision, the governor said he had "studied the law and heard from hundreds of constituents on this issue."Idaho enacted a similar law in 2020, but the measure is blocked from taking effect by a court ruling.