© Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Former Olympic weightlifter Tracey Lambrechs said female athletes are being told to silence complaints about transgender New Zealand athlete Laurel Hubbard competing in women's weightlifting competitions.Lambrechs blasted allowing biological men to compete against women in sports during an interview with Television New Zealand (TVNZ) last week, according to Reuters . Lambrechs comments come as the 43-year-old Hubbard is poised to become the first transgender athlete to compete in the Olympics, assuming they can qualify under the New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) regulations for fitness and performance.In their first major women's weightlifting competition after transitioning, Hubbard dominated . They set four national weightlifting records for New Zealand at the 2017 Australian International & Australian Open in Melbourne.The inclusion of biological men in women's sports has ignited debates, legal proceedings, and action by lawmakers in the United States and elsewhere.Olivia Rondeau, a collegiate wrestler and three-time high school national champion, slammed the Biden administration last month for backing the inclusion of transgender athletes in women's and girls' sports. Rondeau said that she had personal experience wrestling boys and could attest to the physical advantages boys have naturally over girls, and how those advantages do not disappear because of transgender treatments."It's our right to feel safe while competing against other biological females. It's unfair for these young girls to have worked so hard to win these titles and college scholarships only to be overshadowed by biological males," Rondeau said. "Imagine if this was your young daughter in a locker room with a biological male transitioning into a female going through puberty?"