© Jürgen Kessler/ Global Look Press

Outspoken broadcaster Piers Morgan has risked invoking the wrath of woke warriors everywhere by blasting the policy of transgender women being allowed to play women's rugby, arguing that its biologically unfair.Morgan waded into the poisonous transgender debate in response to news that World Rugby has decided to ban transgender women - who are biologically male, but identify as women - from competing in the women's game. The sport's international governing body announced its decision in new guidelines this week, citing scientific evidence.The Good Morning Britain presenter questioned why the matter was even up for discussion. "It's so obviously wrong, unfair, unequal & dangerous to women born to smaller, less powerful female biological bodies," he said.Despite this, many on Twitter agreed with Morgan's views on the matter, noting that growing up male bestows massive advantages when playing rugby and allowing transgender women to compete in the women's game raises significant safety concerns.