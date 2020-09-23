© PA



Trans people have attacked the current process - requiring a medical diagnosis - as intrusive and demeaning.Plans to allow people to self-identify as a different gender without a medical diagnosis have been axed, two years after the government signalled the change.Ministers have decided there are already "proper checks and balances in the system and also support for people who want to change their legal sex".Theresa May's administration explored simplifying the process, which many trans people have attacked as intrusive, demeaning and bureaucratic.But Liz Truss, the equalities minister, argued that reform of gender recognition was "not the top priority for transgender people".The application procedure would be placed online and the current £140 fee reduced "to a nominal amount".The proposals to rewrite the 2004 Gender Recognition Act, to allow self-identification, were sent out for consultation way back in 2018, after senior ministers backed the move.The transgender rights charity Stonewall tweet had described the expected climbdown as "a bitter blow for trans people".It had pointed out that reform had received support in the past week both from the Trade Union Congress and the British Medical Association.Furthermore, the Scottish government is expected to press ahead with the reform, although work on a bill was halted by the pandemic and delayed until after next May's Holyrood elections.But, in her statement, Ms Truss said: "The Equality Act 2010 clearly protects transgender people from discrimination.