A biological male who identifies as female, Kataluna Enriquez, was crowned Miss Nevada USA on Sunday, becoming the first transgender — and first biologically male — contestant to take the crown.Enriquez, who made history back in March after being crowned Miss Silver State USA — the first time a transgender individual won that beauty pageant — snagged the crown during the annual pageant at the South Point Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.Enriquez has yet to speak about Sunday night's win"Miss Silver State was a great experience ...," Enriquez told Vegas' Fox affiliate, per the Daily Wire Although Enriquez competed for Nevada's top title, most out-of-state pageants are closed to transgender individuals, Enriquez said and required Enriquez to turn in proof of gender transition."I was asked to provide documents that were invasive, in my opinion, physically asking me to get a letter from my doctor,""Growing up, I was often told that I was not allowed to be myself, or to be in spaces that I was not welcome," the contestant said in response to a question about transgenderism during the Miss Silver State pageant. "One of the obstacles I encounter every day is just being true to myself. Today I am a proud transgender woman of color."Although Enriquez took the Miss Nevada USA title — which would typically give Enriquez the right to compete for both Miss USA and Miss Universe — it is not clear whether the Miss USA pageant is currently open to transgender contestants.Back in February, a federal court ruled that the Miss USA pageant could bar biological males — or any contestant that is not a "natural born female" — from competing in its annual pageant, regardless of whether they self-identify as or have transitioned to female,"In a society where women receive fewer opportunities than men, women deserve a platform to compete, to speak, and to be celebrated," the Miss USA pageant argued in its brief. "[Miss USA] provides this platform through its beauty pageant — a competition where women express themselves, build confidence, and vie for the crown of Miss United States of America before a live audience. But [Miss USA] cannot accept everyone into its pageant to achieve its goals."