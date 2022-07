On Tuesday, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), introduced the " Transgender Bill of Rights " to Congress, which seeks to make health care regarding gender transitioning easier to access, allow people to play on sports that align with their gender identity rather than biology, as well as codify Roe v Wade "Despite these protections, transgender people still experience discrimination in medical care, employment, housing, education, lending, and other basic necessities," the bill states.The bill also takes note of other legislation passed across the country, which seeks to protect young children from receiving irreversible side effects from hormone usage and surgeries that seek to change their bodies to match their gender identity.The bill would seek to amend federal education laws, which would ensure protections from discrimination based on gender identity and "sex characteristics," which would guarantee a student's right to "participate in sports on teams that best align with their gender identity " and "use school facilities that best align with their gender identity."The Transgender Bill of Rights also seeks to "recognize the right to bodily autonomy and ethical health care for transgender and nonbinary people" by seeking to "strengthen... prohibitions on discrimination" in healthcare, "eliminating unnecessary governmental restrictions on the provision of, and access to, gender-affirming medical care and counseling.""As we witness Republicans and an extremist Supreme Court attack and roll back the fundamental rights of trans people across our country, and as state legislatures across the country target our trans community with hateful, bigoted, and transphobic attacks, we are standing up and saying enough is enough," said Jayapal, Chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus and Co-Chair of the Transgender Equality Task Force.The bill has 85 cosponsors, all of which are Democrats, including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY), Cori Bush (MO), Jerrold Nadler (NY), Ilhan Omar (MN), and Rashida Tlaib (MI).