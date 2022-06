'Remind them of the correct pronouns'

Training available to increase awareness

BBC staff have been told there are more than 150 genders, and to develop their "trans brand" by declaring their pronouns on email signoffs.The Telegraph has obtained material provided to radio staff by Global Butterflies, a transgender group that the BBC drafted in for training sessions last summer and autumn.Emails were sent to radio producers and programme editors, some from heads of departments, urging them to attend the training.The Global Butterflies trainer told staff that "he/she" pronouns "can create "discomfort, stress and anxiety" for gender non-conforming people and "it has been shown that in young trans people, using correct pronouns and names reduces depression and suicide risks".Staff were shown a diagram of pronoun badges that they could wear around offices, and shown how to use gender pronouns on air. They were also urged to avoid the terms transsexual and transvestite, and told that "nudging" or "staring" are transphobic.The whistleblower urged the BBC's Director General Tim Davie to "get a grip" and remind the corporation's human resources and diversity departments that "licence fee payers pay their salaries and expect staff to be trained by impartial trainers"."The BBC simply doesn't understand what's going on with gender identity ideology," the source, a senior staff member who recently quit the corporation, said.It is understood the training sessions were organised by Fergus Dudley, the head of compliance and complaints for BBC Radio commissioning and a child protection and safeguarding adviser.The BBC quit the controversial diversity scheme run by Stonewall , the trans charity, last year. But the whistleblower told The Telegraph that this "wasn't sufficient" becauseThe BBC declined to say how much the Global Butterflies training cost, but it has now cut its ties with the group. A spokesman said: "Third party voluntary training material does not instruct BBC staff, but is available to increase awareness and understanding."There is no link to, or influence on, any editorial decision making and to suggest otherwise is wrong. As we have said many times before, the BBC's Editorial Guidelines are sacrosanct, our staff know this and they understand their responsibilities."Global Butterflies did not respond to a request for comment.