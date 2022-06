The British public hugely overestimates the size of minorities, sparking fears ' woke ' identity politics are warping views of society.When 1,800 people were asked by pollster YouGov how many people were transgender of the population.In reality, betweenidentify as a different gender from their biological sex - the gap between the estimate and the reality appearing to show how the transgender rights debate has skewed perceptions.While most Britons are white and heterosexual, the poll found many believe the UK is made up of far more racial, religious and sexual minorities than it actually is. When the survey askedper cent.And whileThe public also hugely overestimates the number of. Results of the survey, commissioned by the Common Sense Campaign, have been used to gauge the accuracy of minority representation in the media. Those surveyed were asked 16 questions to work out the overall perception of the make-up of the UK.is so out of tune with the facts as to befuddle people about the true character of Britain. There are, of course, all sorts of minority groups that deserve our respect and regard.'The overwhelming majority of British people are drawn from a small number of groups. Media preoccupations with minorities are skewing the facts.'The poll revealed thatSurvey participants were asked to estimateThe Common Sense Campaign said: 'Diversity, particularly in the media, is evidently a positive and laudable aim. What these results show, however, is that they are playing into a misconception about Britain that under-represents some groups and over-represents others.The country, it added, needs to be more accurately portrayed. 'We risk going down the American route of seeing everything through the prism of identity,' it said.