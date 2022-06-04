State Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo told the Florida Board of Medicine in a letter obtained by NBC News that his office found the science supporting these therapies "extraordinarily weak."
"Available medical literature provides insufficient evidence that sex reassignment through medical interventions is a safe and effective treatment for gender dysphoria," the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration wrote.
Ladapo asked the board to review the agency's findings to inform its establishment of a standard of care for transgender minors, emphasizing that surgical and hormonal therapies are "complex and irreversible."
The same day, the Agency for Health Care Administration released a report denying Medicaid coverage for puberty blockers, hormone therapies or transgender-related surgeries. The agency referred to these procedures as "experimental and investigational with the potential for harmful long term affects."
Transgender health care has become a contentious topic, particularly in red states.
Texas's Supreme Court ruled weeks ago that parents in the state could be investigated for the transition-related therapies they provide to their children.
Meanwhile, Alabama passed a law in early May that criminalized hormone therapy and other transition-related therapies for minors who identify as transgender.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R) signed a bill in early May to block transgender people from playing on sports teams corresponding to their gender identities.
DeSantis, a rising conservative star with possible 2024 White House ambitions, has taken a number of actions against transition-related therapies in the months leading up to his run for reelection in November.
Ladapo in the letter wrote:
"The current standards set by numerous professional organizations appear to follow a preferred political ideology instead of the highest level of generally accepted medical science. Florida must do more to protect children from politics-based medicine."Transgender advocacy organizations like the Human Rights Campaign have criticized the Florida Department of Health's research as inaccurate. The organization wrote:
"During a time when people should be turning to their state health departments for meaningful, science-driven advice, Florida's Department of Health and Gov. Ron DeSantis have used it as a mouthpiece for dangerous disinformation. The truth still matters and the evidence is clear: denying trans youth the ability to transition is dangerous, abusive, and life-threatening."
