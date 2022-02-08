Society's Child
Student sues UK's 'wokest' university over 'bullying' by transgender activists
The Times
Tue, 08 Feb 2022 19:35 UTC
Raquel Rosario-Sánchez launched a civil action against Bristol University, saying bosses did not tackle transgender activists who subjected her to a two-year "hate campaign".
She said she was targeted for attending feminist meetings that opposed allowing men who identify as women into female-only spaces such as toilets and domestic violence refuges.
Rosario-Sánchez also claims she was told by diversity chiefs at Bristol, dubbed Britain's "wokest" university, that the term "maternity" was now "problematic" and "exclusionary".
She started her sex discrimination and negligence case against the university at a court in Bristol yesterday, but spoke out in a magazine article before the hearing.
The student said: "To my knowledge, it is the first time an academic institution has been forced, at trial, to justify why it prioritises trans rights over women's rights.
"The other party in the case is the University of Bristol, which one might suppose to be an unlikely defendant given its distinction as the first higher-education establishment in England to have admitted women on an equal basis to men.
"Unfortunately, the university has more recently become known as a hotbed for anti-feminist militancy."
Rosario-Sánchez, from the Dominican Republic, says she was also harassed by campaigners over her involvement with the campaigning group Woman's Place UK.
She had been accepted on a PhD course at the University of Bristol in January 2018.
But she says her ordeal began when she agreed to chair a meeting for the feminist organisation Woman's Place UK (WPUK) in February 2018.
Trans activists have branded WPUK a "hate group" for opposing government proposals to allow people to "self-identify" as the opposite sex.
Rosario-Sánchez said that when she pointed out that only a biological woman can give birth, she was reported to human resources bosses for being "transphobic", investigated by the university and ordered to apologise.
She also claims Bristol dismissed her complaint about men being allowed in the female changing rooms at the pool.
After she filed a bullying complaint, the university launched a disciplinary hearing against one of the trans activists, but dropped the proceedings, prompting Rosario-Sánchez to start legal action.
Explaining the case on her blog, she said: "I have been bullied and harassed by students at the University of Bristol for my feminist principles for over three years.
"The university has not only failed to protect me by upholding their own policies but instead, has decided to blame and gaslight me while enabling its overwhelmingly white, British and Russell-Group-educated bullies.
"My case is about how an elite university treats its students, particularly international students, when nobody is watching. My case seeks to ensure what is happening to me does not happen to other students."
The group Fair Play For Women has described Bristol as "surely the wokest university in Britain".
A university spokesman said: "Ms Rosario-Sánchez has chosen to take legal action. Given this, we will not comment further."