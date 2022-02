A PhD student has taken her university to court over claims it failed to stop trans campaigners bullying and harassing her.Rosario-Sánchez also claims she was told by diversity chiefs at Bristol, dubbed Britain's "wokest" university, that the term "maternity" was now "problematic" and "exclusionary".She started her sex discrimination and negligence case against the university at a court in Bristol yesterday, but spoke out in a magazine article before the hearing."The other party in the case is the University of Bristol, which one might suppose to be an unlikely defendant given its distinction as the first higher-education establishment in England to have admitted women on an equal basis to men.Rosario-Sánchez, from the Dominican Republic, says she was also harassed by campaigners over her involvement with the campaigning group Woman's Place UK.She had been accepted on a PhD course at the University of Bristol in January 2018.After she filed a bullying complaint, the university launched a disciplinary hearing against one of the trans activists, but dropped the proceedings, prompting Rosario-Sánchez to start legal action.Explaining the case on her blog, she said: "I have been bullied and harassed by students at the University of Bristol for my feminist principles for over three years.The group Fair Play For Women has described Bristol as "surely the wokest university in Britain".A university spokesman said: "Ms Rosario-Sánchez has chosen to take legal action. Given this, we will not comment further."