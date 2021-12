A Missouri school area district has been ordered to pay a transgender student $4million in a sex discrimination pay out after refusing to let him use the boys' restrooms.A jury in Jackson County ruled on Monday that the Blue Springs School District had discriminated against the student, known as RMA, who reportedly transitioned from female to male at age nine.Despite changing his name in 2010 and his birth certificate in 2014, the boy was still not allowed to use the boys' restroom and locker rooms at several schools, including Delta Woods Middle School and Blue Springs High School Freshman Campus, Fox News reported.The lawsuit against Blue Springs School District was initially dismissed by a Jackson County circuit judge but in 2019,The lawsuit was then able to continue, with attorneys for the student claiming at the time that the case was the first of its kind that was taken up by the Missouri Supreme Court.It is understood the student legally changed his name in 2010 and successfully petitioned Jackson County Circuit Court in 2014 to change his birth certificate to reflect his new gender and name.According to court documents, the boy did not take part in fall sports activity during the 2014-2015 school year at the Freshman Center due to being denied access to the boys' locker rooms and restrooms.