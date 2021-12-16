Instead, she issued an executive order amid pressure from social conservatives that urged high school and public university women sports programs to only permit girls and women whose birth certificates listed them as female to participate, according to the news service.
Noem now is reportedly seeking to codify that executive order as legislation to promote "an equal playing field" for women.
Noem said in a statement:
"Common sense tells us that males have an unfair physical advantage over females in athletic competition. This issue is about basic fairness - "only girls are playing girls' sports."The AP notes, however, that transgender advocates say the proposed legislation is an attack on transgender people and would do little to actually promote the welfare and equality of women in society. Jett Jonelis, American Civil Liberties Union of South Dakota manager, said in response, according to the news service:
"Gov. Noem's proposed legislation is clearly fueled by a fear and misunderstanding of transgender people in our state."