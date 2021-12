© Erin Bormett/Argus Leader



"Common sense tells us that males have an unfair physical advantage over females in athletic competition. This issue is about basic fairness - "only girls are playing girls' sports."

"Gov. Noem's proposed legislation is clearly fueled by a fear and misunderstanding of transgender people in our state."

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) said this week that she is going to bring forth a bill that would ban transgender women and girls from participating in female school sports, according to The Associated Press. Noem vetoed a similar bill in March, saying it would have easily been struck down in court, the AP noted.amid pressure from social conservatives that urged high school and public university women sports programs toto participate, according to the news service.Noem said in a statement:The AP notes, however, thatand would do little to actually promote the welfare and equality of women in society. Jett Jonelis, American Civil Liberties Union of South Dakota manager, said in response, according to the news service: