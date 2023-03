Teaching is now a political act that involves indoctrinating children instead of educating them.A teacher still battling her school board two years after a Facebook post about the culture war in classrooms landed her in hot water says people need to wake up to the woke revolution happening in education.Pfahl is another example of a professional caught up in the disciplinary machinery for speaking out against a controversial ideology, in her case, critical race theory (CRT).Psychologist Jordan Peterson has been threatened with a re-education program by the College of Psychologists of Ontario for a number of tweets, including some criticizing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.Critical race theory is a four-decade-old concept whose core idea is that racism is structurally embedded in institutions, such as government, education, the media and the legal system. But critics argue it is also used to promote the idea of white people being inherently racist oppressors and Black people as perpetual victims.A complaint was also made to the Ontario College of Teachers, which launched an investigation in March 2022. A finding of guilt by the college would have threatened Pfahl's teaching licence. However, in February, the college decided to caution Pfahl, rather than suspending her."I believe education should be about teaching kids the facts and encouraging them to consider the problems from various perspectives."Pfahl believes there is a divide between teachers who have bought into woke culture and those who haven't but are afraid to speak out.While Pfahl is "terrified of the authoritarian turn that has happened in schools and also in other institutions," she is also hopeful."I do see that people are waking up. It's becoming easier to disagree with this stuff when you're in a group of friends or a group of strangers. I've noticed people are getting tired of it, they're getting tired of hearing about racism constantly and transphobia. They're tired of being lectured, they just want to move on and treat everyone equally," she said."It will be interesting to see what happens but I do believe we need to remain hopeful."