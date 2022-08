In a new video released by Project Veritas on Tuesday, the Assistant Principle of Cos Cob Elementary School in Connecticut was captured boasting about how he doesn't hire Catholic teachers, and how the teachers at the school sneak liberal ways of thinking into their teaching methods."You're teaching them how to think. That's it. It doesn't matter what they think about. If they think about it in a logical, progressive way, that becomes their habit," Jeremy Boland was captured saying in an undercover conversation with a Project Veritas Journalist."So, you kind of like, gear them to think in a more liberal way?" the Project Veritas journalist asked."And that's how you get away with it?" the journalist asked."That's how you get away with it," Boland conformed."And then later down the line they're gonna vote Democrat and you will have done a great service to our country," the journalist commented.Boland is seen nodding in agreement before adding, "I hope."A second portion of the undercover video revealed that Boland and the school discriminates against hires that may be older, conservative leaning, or Catholic."If people knew that you, like, didn't hire conservatives though, do you think they would be pissed?" the journalist asked."I'm not allowed to ask their political leanings and they're not allowed to ask me. So it just comes down to the questions," Boland stated."For one position, I think we had 30 applicants. So out of all those applicants, I don't think I interviewed anybody over the [age] of 30," Boland said. Sometimes the older you get, the more set in your ways, the more conservative you get."The conservative [teacher], who is stuck in her ways. I'll never be able to fire her, and I'll never be able to change her. So I make an impact with the next teacher I hire," Boland said."So have you found, like, that certain religions tend to be more right-wing?" the journalist asked."Almost all of them," Boland said, before adding "I'm probably not a huge expert on religion but protestants in this area are probably the most liberal, but if they're Catholic, it's unbelievable."According to Connecticut Law section 46A-60B1 , it is illegal for employers "to refuse to hire or employ or to bar or to discharge from employment any individual or to discriminate against such individual in compensation or in terms, conditions or privileges of employment because of the individual's race, color, religious creed, age, sex, gender identity or expression, marital status, national origin, ancestry, present or past history of mental disability, intellectual disability, learning disability, physical disability, including, but not limited to, blindness or status as a veteran."