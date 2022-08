A 14-year veteran of the New York City Police Department has filed a federal lawsuit against his former employer and the city after he was allegedly fired for having close ties to Roger Stone "and others who support Trump's America and the 'political' paradigm of 'Making America Great Again.'"Salvatore Greco has filed a lawsuit against the City of New York, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell, Deputy Commissioner of Legal Matters Ernest Hart, Commanding Officer of Internal Affairs Bureau Group 25 Daniel Cutter, and Sergeant of Internal Affairs Bureau Group 25 Jeremy Orenstein for violations of the First Amendment and the Civil Rights Act of 1871.The lawsuit notes that in November of 2019, Stone was sentenced to 40 months in prison, two years of supervised release, and a $20,000 fine. In 2020, Trump commuted Stone's prison sentence.In regards to both of these sections, the lawsuit states, "This rule is 'overbroad' and its' application is in contravention of the First Amendment and must be stricken."Despite Greco's claims, the city and the police department opened a criminal investigation into Greco's political activities, assigning Cutter and Orenstein to oversee it. This investigation went through around January 22 through May 20, 2021.Cutter and Orenstein also reviewed Greco's social media accounts, which contained photos with Stone, Davis, Proud Boys Members including Chairman Henry Tarrio, aka Enrique Tarrio, as well as Oath Keepers members.Cutter and Orenstein also performed audits of several NYPD-maintained law enforcement databases, "which did not uncover improper inquiries inconsistent with its intended use or that support he was involved with criminal or subversive activities to overthrow the United States government."Working with Internal Affairs Bureau Group 2, Cutter and Orenstein received a financial analysis of Greco's profile, which showed no transactions "inconsistent with the lawful use of the American banking system or that support he was involved with criminal or subversive activities to overthrow the United States government."During the investigation, Cutter and Orenstein allegedly told Hart that the city and Sewell needed to use administrative subpoena powers to "investigate allegations of association narcotics...due to he allegedly attending the rioting on Capitol Hill, criminal association with Roger Jason Stone, Jr. (Trump advisor), Kristin M. Davis (Manhattan Madam — Prostitution) and OATH Keepers (Anti-government group)."The lawsuit states that Cutter and Orenstein abused the administrative subpoena powers issued under NYC's administration code.On April 27, 2021, Cutter signed Departmental Charges and Specifications approved by the city and Sewell, which accused him of "wrongfully and knowingly associating with person[s], Roger Jason Stone, Jr., and Kristin M. Davis, reasonably believed to be engaged in, likely to engage in, or to have engaged in criminal activities" along with related department charges.On June 10, 2021, Assistant Deputy Commissioner Paul M. Gamble reportedly recommended to the city and Sewell that Greco should be found guilty of "wrongfully and knowingly associating with person[s], Roger Jason Stone, Jr., and Kristin M. Davis, reasonably believed to be engaged in, likely to engage in, or to have engaged in criminal activities" along with related department charges except "wrongfully and knowingly associated with any person or organization advocating hatred, oppression, or prejudice based on race, religion, gender, gender identity/expression, sexual orientation, or disability."In a statement, Greco said, "Despite a 14 year unblemished career of serving the people of New York as a New York City police officer in some of the most dangerous precincts in the city, I was ostensibly terminated because I violated an NYPD regulation which prohibits officers from any association with a convicted felon.""Sal Greco is a man of action who says what he does and does what he says. This lawsuit will hopefully begin the cycle where political witch hunts and political persecutions are finally held accountable in a court of law. I look forward for the truth to be finally be revealed in court," his statement concluded.