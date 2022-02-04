Society's Child
'Liberal privilege is real': Disney-fired Gina Carano trends after Whoopi's 'View' suspension by Disney-owned ABC
The Daily Wire
Wed, 02 Feb 2022 19:24 UTC
Notably, Carano was canned from Disney+ show The Mandolorian supposedly over a social media post she published to Instagram that made a Holocaust comparison. Goldberg, who contended on-air that Jews were not targeted and exterminated because of their race, was slapped with a two-week suspension by ABC, which is owned by Disney.
The apparent double standard was noticed online.
"Gina Carano was fired by Disney, which owns ABC over an Instagram post comparing inhumane restrictions and dehumanization to the Nazis' treatment of Jews," posted Ian Miles Cheong. "Whoopi Goldberg got a two week vacation from ABC for minimizing the Holocaust as 'y'all whites against whites.'"
"Also, [Gina Carano] is a beautiful, radiant, and lovely person, and [Whoopi Goldberg] is a bitter hateful racist cow," wrote award-winning actor Nick Searcy. "It makes perfect sense that the Democrat media would fire Gina and keep Whoopi."
"Keep in mind that Disney owns ABC," noted RedState's Bonchie. "Disney fired Gina Carano for making was [sic], at worst, an ill-advised holocaust comparison. Even then, she was actually alluding to the seriousness of the event. Yet, Whoopi Goldberg will keep her job. Guaranteed."
"Why is it that Rosanne [Barr] (a Jewish woman) gets canceled for off color remarks but Whoopi's gets a total pass for antisemitism and downplaying the Holocaust?" questioned Donald Trump Jr. "I can't help but notice that only people on the right face consequences for their mistakes."
"Once again, Disney is making it clear there's a double standard for employees based on their political opinions. Whoopi Goldberg gets a slap on the wrist for something far worse than anything Gina Carano got fired for," said Ryan Kinel.
"They've asked Whoopi to take some time off to reflect," said radio host Joe Pags. "[Roseanne Barr] was just shown the door and stripped of her life's work. [Gina Carano] shown the door for posting something historically correct about Jews. Get your head on straight ABC/Disney."
"Roseanne Barr: Fired by ABC over a joke tweet Gina Carano: Fired by Disney, who owns ABC over a Holocaust Instagram post Whoopi Goldberg: Dismisses the Holocaust and says extremely racist/anti-Semitic statements on live tv at ABC — crickets," noted Twitter account @capeandcowell. "Hmmm this isn't weird in the least."
"Roseanne: Fired over a tweet Gina Carano: Fired over an Instagram post Whoopi Goldberg: makes racist/anti-Semitic statements about the Holocaust and gets a slap on the wrist," commented Brigitte Gabriel. "Liberal privilege is real!"
In 2021, Carano was fired by Disney from her standout role in "The Mandalorian," seemingly over her conservative views.
Disney contends they let Carano go over an Instagram post they found to be "anti-Semitic." The post depicted a Jewish woman running from Nazi guards and included a caption warning against political intolerance. Reports, however, suggest Disney was planning to cut Carano for months over her open right-wing views.
Notably, soon following Disney's move, Carano said she refused to be canceled and teamed up with The Daily Wire to produce and star in an upcoming film.
Comment: RT reports on one politician's attempt to capitalize on the matter with a truly pathetic virtue-signal:
Mark Judson, a democratic congressional candidate in North Carolina, has tweeted that he believes actress Gina Carano "should be in prison," responding to a Daily Wire article claiming "Liberal Privilege is Real" after Whoopi Goldberg was merely suspended for her comments on the Holocaust while Carano was fired for reposting an image on her Instagram.
Judson, who came in second in the 2020 Democratic primary election in North Carolina District 7, gaining over 27,000 votes (36%), accused Carano of "seditious conspiracy" and claimed it was "time to take out the trash."
Judson has also previously called for former President Donald Trump to be sent to prison as well, and has claimed the US is in a state of civil war, tweeting: "I don't WANT a Civil War - I want people to understand that we're ALREADY IN a Civil War - and we damn well better win it!"
In most of his tweets he refers to Republicans as Nazis and calls them 'RepubliQans" in reference to the QAnon conspiracy theory, implying that anyone who is not a Democrat is an insurgent and not American.
Meanwhile, Gina Carano has been calling for "conversation over cancellation" after ABC News suspended Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks following her comments stating the Holocaust was not about race, since it involved two groups of white people.
Carano had shared an Instagram post of an image warning that persecution like that of the Jews during the Holocaust started with governments pitting people against each other. She tweeted that when she was being "smeared, cancelled & misunderstood" for that post, it was Ben Shapiro - a Jewish man - who reached out and asked her to talk about it. Carano suggested Goldberg also try to have a conversation with Shapiro.
However, it's unlikely that such a conversation between Goldberg and Shapiro will ever take place, as the Daily Wire host has described Goldberg's comments about the Holocaust as being not just "insipid" but "insidious," arguing that her "downplaying" of the "minority status of Jews" upholds "intersectional arguments that justify anti-Semitism today."
Whoops.