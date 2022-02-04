gina carano whoopie glodberg

Actress Gina Carano (L) and "The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg
Actress Gina Carano trended on Twitter this week after news broke that The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg would be suspended for two weeks for controversial comments she made about Jews, race, and the Holocaust.

Notably, Carano was canned from Disney+ show The Mandolorian supposedly over a social media post she published to Instagram that made a Holocaust comparison. Goldberg, who contended on-air that Jews were not targeted and exterminated because of their race, was slapped with a two-week suspension by ABC, which is owned by Disney.

The apparent double standard was noticed online.

"Gina Carano was fired by Disney, which owns ABC over an Instagram post comparing inhumane restrictions and dehumanization to the Nazis' treatment of Jews," posted Ian Miles Cheong. "Whoopi Goldberg got a two week vacation from ABC for minimizing the Holocaust as 'y'all whites against whites.'"


"Also, [Gina Carano] is a beautiful, radiant, and lovely person, and [Whoopi Goldberg] is a bitter hateful racist cow," wrote award-winning actor Nick Searcy. "It makes perfect sense that the Democrat media would fire Gina and keep Whoopi."


"Keep in mind that Disney owns ABC," noted RedState's Bonchie. "Disney fired Gina Carano for making was [sic], at worst, an ill-advised holocaust comparison. Even then, she was actually alluding to the seriousness of the event. Yet, Whoopi Goldberg will keep her job. Guaranteed."


"Why is it that Rosanne [Barr] (a Jewish woman) gets canceled for off color remarks but Whoopi's gets a total pass for antisemitism and downplaying the Holocaust?" questioned Donald Trump Jr. "I can't help but notice that only people on the right face consequences for their mistakes."


"Once again, Disney is making it clear there's a double standard for employees based on their political opinions. Whoopi Goldberg gets a slap on the wrist for something far worse than anything Gina Carano got fired for," said Ryan Kinel.


"They've asked Whoopi to take some time off to reflect," said radio host Joe Pags. "[Roseanne Barr] was just shown the door and stripped of her life's work. [Gina Carano] shown the door for posting something historically correct about Jews. Get your head on straight ABC/Disney."


"Roseanne Barr: Fired by ABC over a joke tweet Gina Carano: Fired by Disney, who owns ABC over a Holocaust Instagram post Whoopi Goldberg: Dismisses the Holocaust and says extremely racist/anti-Semitic statements on live tv at ABC — crickets," noted Twitter account @capeandcowell. "Hmmm this isn't weird in the least."


"Roseanne: Fired over a tweet Gina Carano: Fired over an Instagram post Whoopi Goldberg: makes racist/anti-Semitic statements about the Holocaust and gets a slap on the wrist," commented Brigitte Gabriel. "Liberal privilege is real!"


In 2021, Carano was fired by Disney from her standout role in "The Mandalorian," seemingly over her conservative views.

Disney contends they let Carano go over an Instagram post they found to be "anti-Semitic." The post depicted a Jewish woman running from Nazi guards and included a caption warning against political intolerance. Reports, however, suggest Disney was planning to cut Carano for months over her open right-wing views.

Notably, soon following Disney's move, Carano said she refused to be canceled and teamed up with The Daily Wire to produce and star in an upcoming film.