The university's race equality task force has published a series of recommendations aimed at increasing the number of people it hires from ethnic minority backgrounds.In a consultation document, seen by The Telegraph, the task force saidThey went on to recommend that "good citizenship and/or commitment to EDI work" should be an "essential criteria" for applicants in all reward and recognition processes.This proposal has prompted a backlash from Oxford dons, who fear. A senior don said:The academic explained one of the questions that was suggested as a way to "tease out" a candidate's views on diversity was:The document also says thaton request.The task force which published the consultation is co-chaired by Anne Trefethen and Martin Williams, two of the university's pro vice-Chancellors, as well as Prof Patricia Daley, an expert in the human geography of Africa.to the consultation by Wednesday.on equality and diversity which they will need to submit to Council - Oxford's governing body - for approval before it can become official university policy.The document also includes a series of recommendations about how to increase the diversity of its student body. This includesacross university departments and faculties. It also says the university should come up with a strategy onThis could include:The document also recommends that a programme of training and awareness activities should be rolled out that "go beyond online training". The training would be aimed at ensuring students and academics "continuously learn and better understand microaggressions and stereotypes".Colleges should be encouraged to offer areas of all-female accommodation "to respect the cultural and religious preferences of some under-represented groups", according to the document.The race equality task force says their recommendations are aimed at addressing "racial inequalities among staff" as well as barriers for black and minority ethnic students.Earlier this year, it emerged that Oxford faculties were lobbying for a "race champion" The position would hold faculties including history, music, and English to account over their failure "to address systemic issues" at Oxford after the death of George Floyd.An Oxford University spokesman said:They also said the document is a consultation rather than an agreed strategy, adding: