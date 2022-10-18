A sacked staff member reportedly opposed a head teacher's request to call a girl by a boy's name.A UK primary teacher who was sacked for challenging the school's transgender policies will take her case to court next week, the Sunday Times has reported. According to the outlet, the teacher, who does not want to disclose her identity, had previously refused to address an eight-year old girl as a boy.The judicial review, targeting both the school governors and the local council, is believed to be the first case of this kind, according to the Sunday Times. The hearings will take place in Birmingham High Court, the outlet revealed.Supported by the Christian Legal Centre, the teacher filed an application for a judicial review of the school's refusal to consider her concerns. The school, meanwhile, reported her to the Teaching Regulation Agency, which could ban her for life from teaching, according to the newspaper.Earlier this week, The Times reported that the UK Department of Education had come up with draft transgender guidance for schools, although, according to the outlet, this risks "opening up a cabinet split."The proposed measures, as reported by The Times, include allowing trans pupils to use school changing rooms ahead of their fellow classmates, permitting children that do not identify with their biological sex to wear the uniform of their own choosing, as well as introducing gender-neutral bathrooms.