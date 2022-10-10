Boston Children's Hospital transgender
This is not satire. This is a psychologist at Boston Children's Hospital whose job it is to assist in the gender transition of young kids.

"Most of the patients that we have in the GeMS clinic actually know their gender usually around the age of puberty, but a good portion of children do know as early as seemingly from the womb and they will usually express their gender identity as very young children, some as soon as they can talk."

Ladies and gentlemen, we officially live in a dystopian sci-fi novel.

Look how serious that lady is.

From birth, some kids know these things...

She's a doctor, she knows.

And don't get me wrong, I would agree with her if she were talking about actual gender, but what she is referring to here is strictly those kids who think their gender is wrong.

Again, this lady's job is to transition children.

And yes, Boston Children's does offer puberty blockers and even surgery for these transitions, so that's the end goal here.

Gross, right?

Anyhow, I'm starting to grow incredibly sick of these people and what they're trying to do to our kiddos.

It's sinister, and it needs to stop.

