Boston Children's Hospital: "A good portion of children do know as early as seemingly from the womb" that they are transgender
Tue, 16 Aug 2022 23:11 UTC
Watch (don't worry about that sensitive content warning):
"Most of the patients that we have in the GeMS clinic actually know their gender usually around the age of puberty, but a good portion of children do know as early as seemingly from the womb and they will usually express their gender identity as very young children, some as soon as they can talk."
Ladies and gentlemen, we officially live in a dystopian sci-fi novel.
Look how serious that lady is.
From birth, some kids know these things...
She's a doctor, she knows.
And don't get me wrong, I would agree with her if she were talking about actual gender, but what she is referring to here is strictly those kids who think their gender is wrong.
Again, this lady's job is to transition children.
And yes, Boston Children's does offer puberty blockers and even surgery for these transitions, so that's the end goal here.
Gross, right?
Anyhow, I'm starting to grow incredibly sick of these people and what they're trying to do to our kiddos.
It's sinister, and it needs to stop.
This should be bloody obvious to everyone that's not mentally challenged. Children cannot discern fantasy from reality. Have they already rewritten the books and burned the old ones?
These people are sick and if they insist, they shall get the cure. One shot at a time.
My roots go back to BeanTown and it’s long, storied sports history. A couple years back 15/16 sports radio was a thing and this peculiar station was number one in the slot. One of the old dogs, much loved in sports radio lore came out early calling puberty blockers & chemical castration of any child, the personification of evil and child abuse, a local lawyer from the tribe of guess who started a letter writing campaign then court case along with the Boston Globe for said journalists’ removal for “hate” speech. The tribal CEO’s of said radio station concurred.
And here we are 7 years later being told by the “experts” at Boston Children’s Hospital that a child knows in the womb but certainly by 2 or 3 whether or not he/she is transgender. Irregardless of the fact that the cognitive brain is not fully formed until 24-25 years of age. My son at age 4 thought he wanted to be a helicopter when he grew up, does that count? These people need to excommunicated or removed from society.
When will this stop?