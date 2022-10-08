Rachel Queen Burton
Trans TikTok influencer Rachel Queen Burton appeared in an Australian court on Thursday facing charges of child sexual abuse.

Burton is known as "rachel.queen8008" on the popular social media app TikTok, where she has amassed a following of over 35,000 followers. Rachel describes herself as a "proud Trans Woman" living her "best life" with "no regrets."


As reported by the Herald Sun, she has yet to plead to eight child abuse offenses. They range from gross indecency to directing a person to sexually manipulate her. There is also a count of producing child exploitation material. All charges are alleged to have been from 2019.

Rachel has been in police custody since June. In her last TikTok video dated June 23rd, she took a trip down memory lane. Comments have been turned off on the video.

There was recent controversy surrounding another convicted abuser, Sally Anne Dixon. Not over her sex crimes. Police had lashed out at Twitter users for using the wrong pronouns for Sally. In another criminal case where a trans-Army officer was accused of selling secrets to Russia, Reuters found themselves under fire for using the wrong pronouns there.

According to the AP-Styleguide, if someone identifies as a woman, that makes them a woman. If a woman identifies as a man, that makes a man as well. Though there has yet to be an issue of a woman identifying as a man who a) committed heinous crimes and b) was at the center of controversy where their wrong pronouns were used to report on those crimes.

Ms. Burton remains in prison. The judge has ordered her to respond to the charges in December.