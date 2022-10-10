Puppet Masters
Admitting the biological truth: Biden admin requires transgenders to register for draft if they were born male
The Post Millennial
Mon, 10 Oct 2022 17:33 UTC
The Biden administration's requirements for who must register for Selective Service in the event that there is a draft includes those persons that identify as trangender but are born male. "Almost all male US citizens and male immigrants, who are 18 through 25, are required to register with Selective Service," and that includes males who identify as transgender.
"US citizens or immigrants who are born male and changed their gender to female are still required to register. Individuals who are born female and changed their gender to male are not required to register," reads the guidance on requirements from the Selective Service System.
As soon as Biden took office, he enacted an executive order, one of many, that said that those who identify as transgender should be treated by the military according to their gender identity and not according to their biological sex. This could mean that those transgender males who identify as women would serve alongside women, in women's units, in the event that they were called up by Selective Service.
The way that the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) defines transgender is "people whose gender identity and/or expression is different from the sex assigned to them at birth (e.g. the sex listed on an original birth certificate)." In several states, people can legally change their original birth certificate to align with their gender identity and not their actual sex.
Interestingly, the Selective Service does not require those who were born female but identify as transgender to register for the draft, only those who were born male. For those who were born female but identify as transgender, Selective Service asks that they provide a letter explaining that this is the reason they do not have to register for the draft.
"Individuals who have changed their gender to male will be asked to complete a Status Information Letter (SIL) request form and provide a copy of their birth certificate," they write.
A Status Information Letter gives the individual the opportunity to "describe, in detail, the circumstances you believe prevented you from registering and provide copies of documents" showing those reasons why.
"OPM Guidance further explains that the term 'transgender woman' is typically used to refer to someone who was assigned the male sex at birth but who identifies as a female. Likewise, OPM provides that the term 'transgender man' typically is used to refer to someone who was assigned the female sex at birth but who identifies as male," the Selective Service states.
The CDC offers their own definition of "transgender persons," saying that "Transgender is an umbrella term for persons whose gender identity or expression (masculine, feminine, other) is different from their sex (male, female) at birth."
The CDC goes on to define "Gender identity" as that which "refers to one's internal understanding of one's own gender, or the gender with which a person identifies. Gender expression is a term used to describe people's outward presentation of their gender."
For the Biden administration, "gender identity" is irrelevant when it comes time to register for Selective Service. Biden spoke on this year's Trans Day of Visibility telling parents and their "transgender" children they were "so brave," and urging parents to "affirm" their kids.
The Biden administration, and Joe Biden in particular, have been heavily promoting transgender and gender ideology since taking office in 2021. On his first day in office, he signed an executive order requiring that all federal agencies find ways to be more inclusive of gender identity in their policies and programs.
The Biden administration's inclusion of biologically male transgender persons in those required to register for Selective Service belies their ongoing initiative to demand that Americans believe that males who say they are female are really, fully female and should be treated as such.
US Military order followers did it to itself. Can’t see anything good coming out of this quagmire & failed policy.