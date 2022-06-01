The BBC was today accused of taking an 'unethical and disrespectful' decision to change a rape victim's quotes in her account of the ordeal - to avoid misgendering her trans attacker.However, it has been widely criticised by campaigners and senior journalists, who reportedly said editing in this way conflicted with the corporation's responsibility in terms of accuracy and impartiality.The article in question reported on claims from some lesbians that they have faced accusations of transphobia and threats of violence if they admit they are not attracted to trans women.The passage of quotes on the site reads:A terf is an acronym for trans-exclusionary radical feminist - a term which critics say has been used in an overly-broad fashion and in an insulting manner, alongside violent rhetoric.Publication of the quotes in this way were said to have been the subject of heated debate, according to some sources.Angela Wild, co-founder of lesbian campaign group Get The L Out, told the Times the BBC was wrong to amend the quotes.A BBC spokesperson said: 'It's routine to have editorial discussions about different stories. Our only intention when deciding on language is to make things as clear as possible for audiences.'The organisation said in a statement last November that it would not be renewing its participation in the Stonewall Diversity Champions Programme but will continue to work with a range of organisations to support its LGBT staff.Stonewall has been approached for comment on the BBC's use of pronouns in this instance.The broadcaster received a complaint about an episode of Front Row on Radio 4 which was aired on March 24.However, they dismissed complaints that it was wrong to include her in a discussion which also included sex offender R&B artist R Kelly, paedophile sculptor Eric Gill and Adolf Hitler.Sutcliffe was interviewing the philosopher Professor Erich Hatala Matthes about his new book Drawing the Line which explores whether it is possible to separate art from the artist.The BBC said it was fair to discuss Rowling in this context as she appeared in Matthes's book and the presenter distinguished her from the likes of Hitler and R Kelly.In its ruling, the ECU said: 'In the ECU's view it was legitimate to discuss JK Rowling, because she featured in the interviewee's book (a fact reflected in Mr Sutcliffe's question).'As to comparing her case with others, the ECU noted that Mr Sutcliffe did so in the context of distinguishing between expressing opinions (as JK Rowling had done) and committing criminal acts, and considered that this was neither harmful nor offensive.'The ECU agreed, however, that Mr Sutcliffe's reference to a 'very unpopular opinion' was potentially misleading because, while it had clearly proved objectionable to some, there was no conclusive evidence that the objectors represented a majority.'The ECU said it considered the matter resolved as the presenter had later acknowledged his mistake on air.Their ruling added: 'Before the complaint reached the ECU, Mr Sutcliffe had appeared on Radio 4's Feedback and acknowledged that he should have acknowledged that many people shared the view expressed by JK Rowling, and that he should have reflected that view.'In the ECU's judgement this was sufficient to resolve the issues of accuracy and impartiality raised by the complaint.'Rowling, 56, has faced accusations of transphobia since publishing an essay on her website in 2020 in which she argued that gender identity should not be given priority over one's biological sex.