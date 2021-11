© REUTERS / Simon Dawson



A BBC meeting on LGBT rights reportedly left many activists in emotional distress, after leadership told them that in the profession of journalism, they will hear opinions they "don't personally like."A Friday Zoom call between BBC executives and the broadcaster's Pride network was described as "often hostile" by The Sunday Times. Fran Unsworth, the outgoing head of news at the BBC, reportedly told staff unhappy with how trans issues are covered by the outlet: "You'll hear things you don't personally like and see things you don't like - that's what the BBC is, and you have to get used to that."Unsworth, who is due to leave in January, was "totally calm but determined," according to a journalist who was present at the call. "To me," the source said.The Guardian's Owen Jones cited a source as saying that Unsworth was "terrible" during the meeting.The activists were "extremely hostile" towards Davie, who previously chaired a lesbian, gay, and bisexual working group at the BBC, according to sources.The push for unquestionable acceptance of trans rights at the BBC reportedly comes from the younger generation of employees, while older staff, particularly women, are concerned that it infringes on things like sex-restricted access to bathrooms."If you mention it, it's like Invasion of the Body Snatchers: everyone goes quiet and their faces go blank," one employee said, explaining to The Times that any debate on the issue has been discouraged at the BBC until recently.