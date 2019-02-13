Society's Child
BBC staffing guidelines say one in six on-screen roles 'must be gay, lesbian, trans, or disabled' by 2020
Daily Mail
Sat, 23 Apr 2016 14:21 UTC
In a bid to deter criticism that it has been failing to reflect its audience, the BBC has pledged that LGBT and disabled people will each make up eight per cent of all on-air and on-screen roles.
The new targets follow a heated debate in the House of Commons led by David Lammy MP on the issue of the broadcaster's diversity.
Fifty per cent of all on-screen and broadcasting roles will go to women, who already make up 48.5 per cent of the BBC's total workforce.
However, the BBC will still be able to commission shows where the main roles are more likely to be male-dominated.
Radio 2, which has a particularly male-dominated line-up of broadcasters, including DJs and presenters Chris Evans, Simon Mayo, Jeremy Vine and Bob Harris, faces an overhaul.
Last year, a review by the BBC Trust, the corporation's watchdog, found that six stations - including Radio 2 - raised concerns that they were failing ethnic minority audiences.
Radio 2 was highlighted as having particular difficulties in attracting non-white listeners.
It was said to reach an average of only 12 percent of BAME (black, Asian and minority ethnic) adults each week, compared to 35 percent for all adults.
The BBC's target for 15 per cent of on-screen and on-air representation, including lead roles, to be people from BAME backgrounds will not be increased by 2020, as the current percentage reflects the UK's population.
Currently 13.1 per cent of the BBC's workforce is from a BAME background, with the same target of 15 per cent by 2020.
A statement from a BBC spokesperson said: 'We are making good progress in our work to make the BBC a truly diverse organisation, but there's more to do and we're always keen to improve.
'Almost half of our workforce is made up of women and the proportion of our workforce who are black, Asian and other ethnic minorities is at an all-time high.
'But there is more to do and we know the challenge we face so we'll be building on this strong platform by continuing doing what works.
'We'll continue doing what works but also develop new and innovative ideas to do even better, and we'll set this out in our new diversity strategy shortly.'
In a statement on the BBC's website, Tunde Ogungbesan, head of diversity, inclusion and succession at the BBC, said: 'The BBC is a diverse organisation, whichever way you look at it.
'Later this month we'll be launching our new diversity strategy full of new and innovative ideas for our audiences, for our people and with our partner to do even better between now and 2020.'
The BBC said that by 2020 it hopes to 'meet or better' other major broadcasters when it comes to representing the national population.
Minister for Culture and the Digital Economy Ed Vaizey confirmed that diversity will be prominent in the White Paper on the BBC's new charter, which will be unveiled by Culture Secretary John Whittingdale in May.
The BBC's royal charter, due to expire this year, is currently under Government review.
Reader Comments
It means they can do anything, it and will be viewed as 'progressive' because its 'diverse'.
Diverse: read: Its OK to be a pedo. Trannies are OK and great and need to be showcased (instead of the abomination they really are) Confuse young children as to if they are male or female because maybe they were born in the wrong body..! That's Diverse AND progressive!
But most importantly:
Look here! don't look over there!
Ignore that man behind the curtain!!
If Jimi Hendrix, James Brown, Charlie Parker, Aretha Franklin, or whoever else came out now, they wouldn't do sh*t.
In the current age, quality is 'problematic'.
to be written with only Asian beginning with a capital letter?
Trivial, you think?
Shalom
Will it be Queen Mary or Queen Elizabeth who turns out to be the transgender one ... maybe we will have to wait for season 2
Nevertheless, mainstream heterosexual's are clueless, naive, and stupid for the lying part about the under-working's of the politically supported pedophile culture, and it is there own bigotry towards all other minorities which has enabled the kind of ignorance that now endangers freedom everywhere, not the least of which is now coming forward in the guise edicts such as those issued by the BBC to it's own staff. The downside is that all minority groups are being used as a cover to forward legislation embracing such things as so-called hate crimes, which in the future will be used to protect the pedophiles and whom will unquestionably obtain legal recognition as a minority group.
It is this understanding which the Idiot Hetrosexual does not understand, and yet again every single minority group has opposed these people and have tried to get the average person to understand what is happening. This edict by the BBC is just one more "In Your Face" proof of this agenda. Now I'm sure every minority group want's to see diversity in our mass media and entertainment, but it shouldn't have to happen by way of officialdoom issuing edicts that make wholesale requirements.
Comment: If the BBC wants to reach more people, then they might consider laying off their insidious propaganda. As it is though, diversity and fake news actually go together quite swimmingly!