Radio 4 presenter Nigel Rees has revealed he quit the BBC after 46 years because he felt pressured by the corporation's focus on diversity.The 77-year-old, who had presented the Quote... Unquote panel game since January 1976, left the show last month.'I am not willing to go on having my choices interfered with in order to tick boxes in the name of diversity and representation,' he told The Sunday Times.Mr Rees created the show and presented 57 series. It sees a panel of celebrities share their favourite quotations and quizzed on origins of others.He said he recruited most guests through his contacts, having hosted more than 500 including Sir David Attenborough and Dame Judi Dench.The lines were: 'In Bengal/ to move at all/ is seldom if ever done.'Mr Rees said: 'I was told that it "reflected colonial attitudes" and so the woke police leant heavily on me to choose something else. This misses the whole point of the song, that it is the English colonials who are being mocked, not the natives.'A BBC spokesman said: 'We want our output to be representative of the UK and we want contributors on our comedy shows to be wonderfully engaging and funny. These two ambitions are not mutually exclusive and it would be highly condescending to suggest otherwise.'