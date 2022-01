Renowned Canadian author and psychologist Dr. Jordan Peterson slammed the CBC and other legacy media in a tweet last week."What we see is that there will be some kind of main message that's coming from Justin Trudeau or even provincial authorities, and the media is sort of like a pack," True North Founder and Editor-In-Chief Candice Malcolm had said.For several years now, CBC has seen advertising revenue rapidly decline and Canadians tune out of their hyper-partisan programs. According to the public broadcaster's latest Annual Report,Despite the shoddy performance, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tasked Minister of Canadian Heritage Pablo Rodriguez to provide "additional (taxpayer) funding" to the outlet.



Cosmin Dzsurdzsa - Journalist and Senior Research Fellow