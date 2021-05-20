jordan peterson
Canadian clinical psychologist and conservative public speaker Jordan Peterson, who has amassed large audiences due to his lectures on religion and a range of cultural issues, was forced to deal with some serious health issues of late, such as recovering from his addiction to the prescribed anti-anxiety drug benzodiazepine and contracting COVID-19.

Renowned Canadian professor Jordan Peterson, bestselling author of the self-help book "12 Rules for Life", seems to have alienated many of his fans by announcing that he is going to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The University of Toronto Professor, who contracted coronavirus last year, went on Twitter on Thursday to say he was "off to be vaccinated", as tests had shown he had very few antibodies left after his bout with the disease.


​Many commented on social media that the renowned Canadian professor, popular for his lectures on civilisation, culture, psychology and religion, had fallen victim to 'the playbook' and 'big pharma'.





​Others expressed concern regarding the lack of 'long-term vetting' for the coronavirus jabs.






However, other fans of the professor supported his move, while slamming 'conspiracy theories'.




​Others ironically referenced Peterson's famous self-help book 12 Rules For Life: An Antidote to Chaos, that has sold more than five million copies worldwide and has been published in over 50 languages.


​The professor's YouTube videos and podcasts have gathered a worldwide audience of hundreds of millions.


​The Canadian professor of psychology at the University of Toronto, a clinical psychologist, garnered widespread attention in the late 2010s for his often controversial views on cultural and political issues.

In a series of YouTube videos Peterson aimed scathing criticism at the Act to amend the Canadian Human Rights Act and the Criminal Code (Bill C-16) in 2016, which added gender identity to the country's human rights and Criminal Codes, requiring using gender-neutral pronouns for 'non-binary' people.
Jordan & Mikhaila Peterson
© mikhailapeterson/instagram
Over the past few years, however, the lecturer had been forced to face some serious health issues.

After a period of rehabilitation from his physical addiction to benzodiazepine, the anti-anxiety drug he took while his wife was battling cancer, he contracted COVID-19 last year. At the time his daughter Mikhaila Peterson told the media her father was going through a really rough time.

Jordan Peterson has yet to respond to the criticism his decision to get vaccinated triggered.